Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.21. 1,557,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

