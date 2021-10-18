Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

