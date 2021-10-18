Teloscoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,905.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $3,905.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 118.8% higher against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00370563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

