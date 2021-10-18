Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMSNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $17.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.17.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

