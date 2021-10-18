Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $1,925,625.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80.

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. 425,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.15 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $738,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tenable by 252.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

