TENT (TENT) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $838,633.64 and $101,862.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00226357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00111706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00127429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

