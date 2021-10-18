Terracoin Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $501,524.65 and $1,588.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,941.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.84 or 0.00989375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00273001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00269390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002407 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

