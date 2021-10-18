TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:TFII opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

