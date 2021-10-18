TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.34

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.34 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

