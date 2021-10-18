TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading 1.9% Higher

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.44 and last traded at $112.28. Approximately 114,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 145,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.