TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8,000%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of TGTX opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

