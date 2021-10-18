Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THLLY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $19.30. 80,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

