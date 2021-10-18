Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires 116,567 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,567 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises about 1.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of International Game Technology worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,328 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. 57,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,954. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.