Thames Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Thames Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 2.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

NYSE HLT traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $143.78. 9,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

