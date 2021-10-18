Thames Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Citi Trends comprises approximately 1.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Citi Trends worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRN. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

