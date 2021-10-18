Thames Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up approximately 3.0% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 548,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

CARR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. 33,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

