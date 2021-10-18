Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $11.14 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,135,000. Ball accounts for about 2.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

BLL traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

