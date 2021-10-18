Thames Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.20 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,000. Leslie’s comprises about 1.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,578,000 after buying an additional 2,044,631 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.78. 9,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,446. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

