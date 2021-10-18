Thames Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 2.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Shift4 Payments worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,046. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

