Thames Capital Management LLC Sells 116,418 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Thames Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,418 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 114.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 517.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.49. 233,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,537,851. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

