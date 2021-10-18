Thames Capital Management LLC Sells 37,648 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Thames Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.0% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.54. 23,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

