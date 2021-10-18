Thames Capital Management LLC Takes $8.09 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,000. TaskUs makes up 1.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. BTIG Research began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

TASK traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,952. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.65.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

