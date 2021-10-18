The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.99

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 88193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.