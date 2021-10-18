The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,250 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

