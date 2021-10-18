The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

The Chemours stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Chemours by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Chemours by 16,518.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.