The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 914,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The ExOne by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $483.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.38.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

