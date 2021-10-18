The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GDV remained flat at $$26.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 133,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

