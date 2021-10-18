The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $36.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.62 on Monday, reaching $413.69. 3,826,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,756. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

