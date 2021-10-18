The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NYSE ESMT opened at $32.28 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

