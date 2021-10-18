The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $451.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $432.00 to $451.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.24.

GS stock opened at $406.07 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

