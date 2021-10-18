The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GYST opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

The Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

