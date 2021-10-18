The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.91. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.