The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.05

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 1466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

