The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 653,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 97,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 325.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 375,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 287,586 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

