The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Up 28.3% in September

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 842,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Get The Joint alerts:

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Joint by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.