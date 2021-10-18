The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 133.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 258,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

