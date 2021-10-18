The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,785 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up about 2.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.15% of The Kroger worth $42,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in The Kroger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.11. 154,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.