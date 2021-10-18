The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.37% of The Kroger worth $679,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,944,000 after buying an additional 700,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,724,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

