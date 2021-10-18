The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $2,527,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

LEV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. 1,005,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,465. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.