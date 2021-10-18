The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

The Lovesac stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,943 shares of company stock worth $11,396,450 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Lovesac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

