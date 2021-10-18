The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of The Manitowoc worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 13.0% in the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after buying an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

