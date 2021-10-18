The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 16,436 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Workhorse Group worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after buying an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 507.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 681,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 569,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

