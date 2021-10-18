The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,444 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 360.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Outset Medical worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,763 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

