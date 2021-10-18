The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 6,185 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE ABR opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

