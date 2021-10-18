The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,725. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.