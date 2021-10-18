The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 241,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 68.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

