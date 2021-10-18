The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.23 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $255,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 97.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

