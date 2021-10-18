The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

