The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

WHD opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

