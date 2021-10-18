The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.22 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $15,136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STEM opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

STEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

